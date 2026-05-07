Celina Jaitly breaks down at son Shamsher’s grave, claims husband denied access to children

Model and former Miss India Celina Jaitly, who is now facing a very tough divorce with her Austrian husband, has opened out about the pain and agony associated with it. In what seems to be a very tough time for Celina, she posted a heart-rending video of her visiting the grave of her late son Shamsher in Austria, which she said was the only way she could meet any of her three children when she travelled there recently for divorce hearings.
According to Celina, even after giving a guarantee to an Austrian judge in regard to joint custody of the children and having signed a legal paper for the same, her three sons have been taken to an unknown place where she finds no means of contacting them. She expressed trauma over the matter saying the separation is being used as a tactic against her pre-marriage property.
As described in her testimony, Celina had made numerous sacrifices during the 15 years of her marriage. This included uprooting her life multiple times by shifting from India and Dubai to Singapore and Austria in order to facilitate Peter’s professional progress while managing to raise their children alone. Furthermore, according to Celina, all her efforts were undermined by domestic violence and an attempt at systematically draining her finances. Finally, Celina claimed that her children were being “brainwashed” and “intimidated” into hating her.
This legal battle reached its peak towards the end of 2025 after Celina filed a lawsuit in a Mumbai court citing domestic violence and claiming damages due to the deprivation of her income and assets. The couple married in 2010 and is the parent of twins Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, who survived his twin sibling born in 2017. Regardless of how ‘brutal’ these trials have become, Celina pledged to keep on fighting for herself and her children’s wellbeing.