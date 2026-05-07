Celina Jaitly breaks down at son Shamsher’s grave, claims husband denied access to children

Model and former Miss India Celina Jaitly, who is now facing a very tough divorce with her Austrian husband, has opened out about the pain and agony associated with it. In what seems to be a very tough time for Celina, she posted a heart-rending video of her visiting the grave of her late son Shamsher in Austria, which she said was the only way she could meet any of her three children when she travelled there recently for divorce hearings.

Celina Jaitly shares heartbreaking update amid divorce and custody battle

According to Celina, even after giving a guarantee to an Austrian judge in regard to joint custody of the children and having signed a legal paper for the same, her three sons have been taken to an unknown place where she finds no means of contacting them. She expressed trauma over the matter saying the separation is being used as a tactic against her pre-marriage property.