All you need to know about Yash’s Ravana-inspired gold brooch at Ramayana premiere

Actor Yash wore a custom gold brooch featuring Ravana’s 10 heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on October 27, 2026. The accessory was created by Indian jewellery brand House of Amrapali specifically for the premiere, according to reports. The actor, who portrays Ravana in the upcoming mythological film, paired the ornament with an all-black outfit at the event held at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Yash’s Ravana brooch: who made it?

House of Amrapali designed the 10-headed brooch as a special piece for Yash’s appearance at the film’s international premiere. The ornament features detailed gold craftsmanship depicting Ravana’s multiple heads, along with fine hanging gold chains. According to reports, the brooch was made exclusively for the event and is not available for retail purchase.

Yash wore the brooch pinned to the lapel of his tailored black jacket. He completed the look with dark-tinted sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and his signature beard. The accessory stood out against the monochromatic outfit, incorporating a reference to the character he plays in the film.