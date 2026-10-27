AR Rahman responds to Ramayana song backlash, unfazed by trolling over Mangal Rang

If you have listened to AR Rahman's newest song drop from Ramayana, Mangal Rang, you would know what the controversy is all about. The Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal song has come under criticism, with some listeners saying the song sounds like a qawwali, and even people getting reminded of Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar.
Another track, Ravana Tandav, also became a topic of debate, but some social media users later apologised to AR Rahman. A huge section of listeners are of the opinion that the Academy Award-winning composer couldn't do justice to the album.
The music composer opened up about the changing reactions and revealed the ways by which he keeps himself updated about the discussions and backlash around his music.
Speaking with the media, AR Rahman said, “We do so much work, filtration, ideation and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback. We just put it out because it's been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, ‘This is what they said yesterday; now they're apologising. I say, ‘Fine, I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it.”
The musician added that working on Ramayana is a special moment in his long career. He believes that artistes should keep trying new things instead of repeating what made them successful in the past. Even though his earlier works like Slumdog Millionaire and Rockstar got him a lot of accolades, he refuses to follow the same style forever.
He also explained: “Now Ramayana has come, and these songs are in five different languages. It's an epic story almost every Indian knows. It is a movie, an epic, a story almost every Indian knows. It's such a great honour to do those songs and be part of that celebration with India and the world. It's a huge honour and a big responsibility.”
For Ramayana, AR Rahman has collaborated with Hollywood pioneer Hans Zimmer, known for composing music for films such as Interstellar, Inception and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, among others.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, all set to release on November 5, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, and also includes Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.
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