AR Rahman responds to Ramayana song backlash, unfazed by trolling over Mangal Rang

If you have listened to AR Rahman's newest song drop from Ramayana, Mangal Rang, you would know what the controversy is all about. The Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal song has come under criticism, with some listeners saying the song sounds like a qawwali, and even people getting reminded of Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar.

Another track, Ravana Tandav, also became a topic of debate, but some social media users later apologised to AR Rahman. A huge section of listeners are of the opinion that the Academy Award-winning composer couldn't do justice to the album.

AR Rahman addresses the backlash received for Ramayana music

The music composer opened up about the changing reactions and revealed the ways by which he keeps himself updated about the discussions and backlash around his music.

Speaking with the media, AR Rahman said, “We do so much work, filtration, ideation and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback. We just put it out because it's been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, ‘This is what they said yesterday; now they're apologising. I say, ‘Fine, I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it.”