Blueface reunites with Nevaeh Akira on livestream days after Chrisean Rock split

Rapper Blueface has appeared on a livestream with his former girlfriend Nevaeh Akira days after his relationship with Chrisean Rock ended. During the October 26, 2026, Kick broadcast, Blueface was seen holding his and Nevaeh’s newborn son while she stood nearby in his studio. Their appearance together prompted speculation about a possible reconciliation, although Nevaeh explicitly denied that they were officially back together.

Are Blueface and Nevaeh Akira back together?

During the broadcast, Blueface acknowledged Nevaeh’s presence and told viewers, “She’s back, so she’s not a bum anymore.” Nevaeh questioned what he meant by her being back and denied that they had officially resumed their relationship.

The pair had previously separated following disagreements over trust and a tattoo Nevaeh had told Blueface was a portrait of him. The rapper later discovered that it depicted fellow rapper NBA YoungBoy, leading to an argument during a livestream in September. Blueface subsequently ended their relationship, while Nevaeh announced that she was single.

Their latest appearance, however, indicated that they were spending time together again. The two later acknowledged during the stream that they had hooked up since reconnecting. Blueface also took Nevaeh out for dinner before they returned to his residence to play video games.

The livestream followed Blueface’s recent claims that Nevaeh had sent him direct messages asking to reconcile. He shared screenshots of the alleged messages, but Nevaeh has not publicly confirmed that the messages were hers.

Blueface’s reunion with Nevaeh comes shortly after his engagement to Chrisean Rock ended. The rapper proposed to Rock on October 11, 2026, at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Arizona, during a livestream. The proposal took place less than two months after Blueface and Nevaeh welcomed their son.