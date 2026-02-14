Blueface behaves inappropriately with wax figures of Zendaya and Kylie Jenner, Madame Tussauds responds

The 29-year-old was seen pushing the chair Zendaya's figure was sitting on. He then sat on a chair opposite to it and proceeded to hold the figure's neck in a chokehold.

Next, he was seen pulling up his pants standing next to Kylie Jenner's statue before gently pushing against it. He also mumbled certain things, calling the figure his "girl" to the statue as the camera recorded.

Netizens found the video quite disturbing as one Reddit user wrote, "Pretty chilling that his impulse is to grab the figure by the throat." "Not all men but always a man..", commented another user.

One person wrote, "This makes me violently uncomfortable". "I feel bad for Zendaya and Kylie Jenner, who will, inevitably see this. Being famous is traumatizing already. Being a famous woman is a horror show", another comment read.

According to a media report, a representative of Madame Tussauds has since responded to the incident saying, "We have been made aware of the incident. Madame Tussauds attractions are interactive experiences, and guests are expected to treat the figures with respect."

They further added that the behaviour cannot be tolerated and that the organisation is "reviewing the incident" so that they can take whatever action seems suitable.