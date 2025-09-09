Selena Gomez becomes the latest celeb to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Orlando

The official social media page of the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum Orlando gave the first glimpse of her statue as it was being unveiled at the Museum for visitors to admire. Selena is dressed in a an all red, thigh-high slit gown with a sweet-heart neckline and cut out floral strands at the bottom. The statue looks beautiful and smiling, just like Selena is in real life. Her hair is let loose and for the jewellery, the makers have carefully paired it with minimalistic silver ear-rings, finger-ring and wristlet, all echoing her floral attire. The make-up and accessories are less, yet statement pieces. Upon closer inspection one can find intricate designs and patterns on the ravishing gown that the statue is dressed in. the look is complete with matching red heels.

According to reports, the look was painstakingly created by a team of over 20 people and through a time-span of around nine months. It is modelled after one of her most sought-after red-carpet looks originally created by Oscar de la Renta.