Selena Gomez becomes the latest celeb to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Orlando

Fans of Selena Gomez have more than one reasons to enjoy these days. Right after the musician posted photographs of her bachelorette party on her social media handles, comes the news of her wax statue being added to the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Orlando, USA. Gomez is the most recent addition to the Madame Tussauds museum and one cannot be more excited after hearing this news.
Here’s what you should know about Selena Gomez’ wax statue at Madame Tussauds Orlando
The official social media page of the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum Orlando gave the first glimpse of her statue as it was being unveiled at the Museum for visitors to admire. Selena is dressed in a an all red, thigh-high slit gown with a sweet-heart neckline and cut out floral strands at the bottom. The statue looks beautiful and smiling, just like Selena is in real life. Her hair is let loose and for the jewellery, the makers have carefully paired it with minimalistic silver ear-rings, finger-ring and wristlet, all echoing her floral attire. The make-up and accessories are less, yet statement pieces. Upon closer inspection one can find intricate designs and patterns on the ravishing gown that the statue is dressed in. the look is complete with matching red heels.
According to reports, the look was painstakingly created by a team of over 20 people and through a time-span of around nine months. It is modelled after one of her most sought-after red-carpet looks originally created by Oscar de la Renta.
The Museum announced the much exciting news through a social media post stating, “She's here, Orlando! Selena Gomez has officially arrived at Madame Tussauds Orlando and she’s serving red hot vibes in her stunning scarlet look. You can now see the brand-new figure up close starting today.”
Just the announcement has led to a flurry of comments by Selena Gomez fans stating their excitement to see one of their favourite icons finally getting the place that she deserves in the Madame Tussauds wax museum, among many notable personalities.
