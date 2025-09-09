Did Monali Thakur just confirm her divorce with husband Maik Richter?

Monali recently posted a note with the caption "The Reason" which quickly went viral on social media. Fans began linking the cryptic message to her marriage. They wondered if Monali was subtly confirming the rumors about trouble in her relationship.

Monali and Maik Richter, a Swiss restaurateur tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai back in 2017. However, their marriage remained a close guarded secret until 2020. The singer finally revealed it to the public much later. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their life together, leading fans to believe they shared a strong bond.

However, the recent post is not the only reason fans are speculating about their separation. Many reports have suggested that Monali has also unfollowed Maik Richter on Instagram. This has added more added fuel to the fire. Many social media users have taken this as a subtle confirmation of problem between the two.