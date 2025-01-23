Celebs

Monali Thakur hospitalised after experiencing sudden onstage distress during performance: Reports

According to sources, Monali appeared distressed midway through her concert and abruptly stopped singing
Singer Monali Thakur, known for hits like Sawar Loon and Zara Zara Touch Me, was recently hospitalised after experiencing breathlessness during a performance at the Dinhata festival. According to reports, Monali appeared distressed midway through her concert and abruptly stopped singing.

Her team immediately intervened and rushed her to the Dinhata Sub-District Hospital in Cooch Behar, where she is currently receiving treatment. Details regarding the exact cause of her condition and her recovery status are yet to be released.

This incident comes just weeks after another concerning event at a concert in Varanasi on December 22.  Monali walked off the stage after performing for only 45 minutes, citing mismanagement and mistreatment by the event organisers.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Monali elaborated on the Varanasi ordeal.  She detailed ‘severe negligence’ in basic safety measures and ‘unethical practices’ on the part of the organisers. She also criticised their treatment of vendors and backstage crew.

Monali's fans have expressed concern and well wishes on social media, anxiously awaiting updates on her health. 

