Aishwarya Rai moves court to protect Personality Rights; here’s what they mean

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone to Delhi High Court for protection of her personality and publicity rights. The actress has reportedly citied the alarming rise of misusing her name, image and AI-generated obscene content. The plea has been urged to restrain any unauthorised use of her likeness across digital platforms.
The actress has been represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi. And the petition highlighted the disturbing rise in deepfake and AI-manipulated images. Sandeep Sethi told the court, “These are never images belonging to Aishwarya Rai. Neither she has authorized such images. All AI generated. Some intimate photographs which are completely unreal. Her name and likeness is used to satisfy someone’s sexual desires. Very unfortunate.”
The petition filed had listed names of several websites which included aishwaryaworld.com, apkpure.com, bollywoodteeshop.com, and kashcollectiveco.com. As per reports, these brands may be involved in spreading manipulated content and unauthorized merchandise using the actor's likeness.
The case was heard by a bench led by Justice Tejas Karia, who indicated the court’s readiness to act swiftly. Addressing the counsel, Justice Karia said, “There are only 151 URLs which will form part of the order as far as you are concerned… We will pass orders against each of the defendants because prayers are broad. But we will grant injunctions separately.”
This particular strong stance suggests that ad-interim injunctions will be issued to block the misuse of Aishwarya's identity online. The petition is in line with recent cases where actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff also moved courts to protect their personality rights. Aishwarya Rai’s move reflects the growing legal urgency in India to address the misuse of celebrity images in the age of AI and digital manipulation.
This matter is scheduled for its next hearing before the joint registrar on November 7, 2025, and before the court on January 15, 2026.
