Anil Kapoor recalls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan almost quit Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Then Aishwarya raised concerns and nearly left the film. Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik went to her home to talk. She agreed to do the film after that. The story of how she almost left became the small surprise in Anil’s note.

The film tells a serious story wrapped in mainstream style. Aishwarya’s character faces a painful event and evidence gives the plot a hard turn. Anil Kapoor’s character offers her shelter and support. The film mixes heavy themes but with familiar Bollywood elements. That mix helped it reach a wide audience. On Instagram, Anil kept the tone warm as he wrote about memories and praised Satish. He also said he misses his friend. The post brought back small set moments. Old photos show simple sets, daily routines and the odd laugh between scenes. Those details make the post feel personal.

This short anniversary note shows how films change over time. What felt like a routine choice then looks larger now. A last minute worry nearly altered the cast and a simple visit to Aishwarya’s home changed the film’s path. For fans, the film still has its moments, but for those who made it, the memory keeps its own value.