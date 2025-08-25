Anil Kapoor recalls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan almost quit Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Anil Kapoor took a quiet moment to look back at one of his films Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai as it turned 25. He posted old pictures with a long note on Instagram. He wrote about the film and about his friend Satish Kaushik. The film was released on 24 August 2000 with Satish Kaushik directing it.
Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were the main leads. It also features Sonali Bendre and Anupam Kher. The film did well with audiences when it came out. Anil Kapoor explained how Aishwarya had joined the project. He saw her work in the 1999 film Taal. He recommended her to the director even though people had some doubts at first.
Then Aishwarya raised concerns and nearly left the film. Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik went to her home to talk. She agreed to do the film after that. The story of how she almost left became the small surprise in Anil’s note.
The film tells a serious story wrapped in mainstream style. Aishwarya’s character faces a painful event and evidence gives the plot a hard turn. Anil Kapoor’s character offers her shelter and support. The film mixes heavy themes but with familiar Bollywood elements. That mix helped it reach a wide audience. On Instagram, Anil kept the tone warm as he wrote about memories and praised Satish. He also said he misses his friend. The post brought back small set moments. Old photos show simple sets, daily routines and the odd laugh between scenes. Those details make the post feel personal.
This short anniversary note shows how films change over time. What felt like a routine choice then looks larger now. A last minute worry nearly altered the cast and a simple visit to Aishwarya’s home changed the film’s path. For fans, the film still has its moments, but for those who made it, the memory keeps its own value.
