Trailer of Sanjay Mishra’s Postman, directed by Faizan A Bazmee, is here

Director Anees Bazmee’s son, Faizan A Bazmee, has officially unveiled the trailer of his much-anticipated short film debut, Postman, headlined by acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra. The powerful trailer introduces Sanjay in a striking and emotional role as a postman caught in a life-threatening situation during the Kargil War, while delivering the most important letter of his life.

Sanjay Mishra stars in Faizan A Bazmee’s debut short film Postman

Set against the tense backdrop of Indo-Pak conflict, Postman offers a heartfelt narrative that is already resonating with audiences. The film has been nominated at multiple prestigious film festivals, generating early acclaim for its emotional depth and strong storytelling.

“Cinema, for me, is about truth and emotion. With this trailer, I hope people feel the honesty with which this story has been told,” said Faizan, expressing his excitement over the project’s release.

Faizan also reflected on working with Sanjay Mishra, calling it a dream collaboration.

“The world already knows Sanjay Mishra is an incredible actor, but experiencing his craft firsthand has truly spoilt me. His commitment, dedication, and humility are unmatched. He’s not only a master of his art but also a generous and grounded human being.”

Co-written by Faizan A Bazmee and Shwet Parekh, Postman delves into a deeply personal story, one where duty and emotion collide.

“We wanted to tell the story of a postman who unexpectedly becomes the recipient of the most important letter of his own life,” Faizan explains. “So when you watch Postman, don’t expect performances, expect truth.”

Produced by Parth Savalia, the short film also features Tanishq Chaudhary and Samarth Shandilya in key roles.

With its compelling premise, heartfelt performances, and authentic storytelling, Postman is shaping up to be a powerful entry in the short film circuit, and a promising debut for Faizan A Bazmee.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress