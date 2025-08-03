Faizan Bazmee makes his directorial debut with Postman, starring Sanjay Mishra

Faizan A. Bazmee, son of filmmaker Anees Bazmee, debuted with his first short film titled Postman. It stars veteran actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. The film’s first look is out, and Sanjay appears as a quiet, weathered postman, something about his expression hints at a deeper story.
The idea for Postman came from something familiar. Faizan Bazmee says the postman is a figure many people remember, even if letters are no longer part of everyday life. The film follows a postman whose work begins to affect his personal world. He receives a letter that changes something for him. Until then, he has always delivered messages for others.
Faizan wrote the film with Shwet Parekh. He says they wanted to explore how a small moment, a letter, in this case can carry weight when it lands close to home. The plot doesn’t rely on twists or drama. It focuses on the everyday, and what shifts when emotions are involved.
The shooting happened in Manali during peak winter. Temperatures dropped below zero. Faizan says the cold was tough on the team, but everyone was committed. He was especially moved by Sanjay’s performance, calling it honest and powerful. The film also features Samarth Shandilya and Tanishq Chaudhary in key roles.
For Faizan, this debut set a certain standard. Working with a senior actor like Sanjay, he says, has spoiled him a bit. Not just because of his craft, but also his work ethic. It left an impression on the young director, who now hopes to carry that same level of focus into future projects. Produced by Parth Savalia, Postman keeps things simple. It’s not trying to be larger-than-life. It’s just telling a story, about a man, his job, and one letter that finally feels personal.
