From stage to screen: Piloo Vidyarthi on her evolving acting career

Piloo Vidyarthi’s journey as an actor has been anything but linear. With a background rooted in theatre and a career that spans everything from television to mainstream cinema, Piloo has quietly built a repertoire of nuanced, grounded performances.

Whether it was her layered portrayal in Akeli opposite Nushrat Bharucha or her appearance in Vedaa with Sharvari Wagh, she brings an emotional intelligence to her roles. The actress has now delivered two significant performances in her recent OTT releases Mandala Murders and Sarzameen, streaming on Netflix and JioCinema, respectively. As she returns to the screen with new roles that promise depth and grit, we catch hold of her for a candid conversation.

Piloo Vidyarthi on her recent releases, career, and more

How did acting happen in your life? Were you always passionate about acting?

I don’t know if I was passionate about acting or not till I started doing theatre in Jadavpur University days. I connected with the actor in me, thanks to JU drama club, my dear friends Kaushik Ganguly, Suman Mukherjee, and Churni Ganguly. I took on from there. Later in Mumbai I had a gap with other chapters opening up, but I somehow went back to theatre started working with Nadira Babbar, Purva Naresh, and Avaneesh Misra and gradually doing TV serials for a few years. Finally here I am with OTT and films.

Tell us about your character in Mandala Murders. What drew you to the role?

In Mandala Murders I play Kalindi Shastri, opposite Raghuvir Yadav. Kalindi has a presence that is rooted with the story. Since it is a mystery I cannot say exactly what is my character, you need to watch it. What drew me to the role is Gopi Puthran sir’s narration and brief. I was shooting in Manali for Sarzameen when I had a video call where Gopi sir narrated Kalindi and the whole story. I got connected instantly as an actor to Kalindi in the narration.