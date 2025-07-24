Prithviraj on Sarzameen co-star Ibrahim, says when one film clicks, audience will love him

Viewers are very fair, added Prithivraj, giving the example of his career of 20 years "I've faced a lot of criticism, and I've faced even more love, and I quite like it that way.

"I like the fact that come Friday, I'm only going to be judged on merit," he said.

Prithviraj is son of the late Malayalam actor and producer Sukumaran and his filmography include commercial hits like Classmates to acclaimed dramas such as Indian Rupee, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Aadujeevitham.

Recalling his journey in movies, Prithivraj said being part of a well-known film family provided him with a start in the industry. "I'm fully aware of the fact that I got my first film only because my surname read Sukumaran. But I'm also modest enough to fully understand and reiterate the fact that I only got my first film because of my surname. From then on, it was because people thought there was something in me,"he said.

"That's the good and the bad thing about cinema. You can only be protected, guarded, camouflaged till that Friday. When the film releases, you are in front of a very judicious jury called the audience," the actor added.

Set against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile Kashmir, Sarzameen features Prithviraj in the role of Vijay Menon, a decorated army officer who is also the father of Ibrahim's Harman. Kajol plays the newcomer's on-screen mother.

Prithviraj praised the dedication and hard work that Ibrahim exhibited during the making of Sarzameen and added that he has "high hopes" for the young actor.

"I remember the last day of the shoot, I told him personally that, 'I'm proud of you for the kind of work you have put in for this film. If you think that this volume of work was a one-off and that now you are set, I've news for you, it's not going to get easier, and it's only going to get harder'. If he keeps putting in the same amount of work for each one of his films from here on, I've high hopes for Ibrahim," Prithivraj adds.