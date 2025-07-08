Shrima Rai recreates Aishwarya Rai’s iconic Cannes look, shuts down trolls

Shrima Rai, sister-in-law of Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is making waves on social media after recreating one of Aishwarya’s most memorable Cannes looks.

Shrima shares a video recreating Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes makeup look as part of her celebrity-inspired series

In a video posted on Monday, Shrima showed us her version of the dazzling Gaurav Gupta gown that Aishwarya wore to the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

This isn’t the first time Shrima has channeled red carpet glam. She previously took on Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance, showing off her knack for nailing celebrity style. In her latest post, Shrima not only recreated the outfit but also revealed the exact makeup products used and styled her hair in soft waves to match Aishwarya's signature elegance.

Fans quickly showered her with praise. One Instagram user gushed, “You look stunning, it would be a pleasure to see you two together,” while another commented, “Wow! It was better than Aishwarya’s makeup artist.”

But beyond the glitz, Shrima’s video comes in the wake of addressing online criticism. Months earlier, she had been targeted by trolls who accused her of riding on Aishwarya Rai’s fame to build her own profile. Reddit users even speculated about tension between the two women, pointing to Shrima’s noticeable absence from family photos.

Shrima didn’t let the noise go unanswered. In a previous post, she clapped back, clarifying her own career accomplishments: “Before becoming a blogger, I worked in wealth management for years. I have also been Mrs India Globe 2009. I have never used anyone’s name to build my career. As a woman, I take pride in my independent achievements and won’t allow anyone to undermine that.”