Old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan dancing to DDLJ song divides the internet

A throwback video of Bollywood icons Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s evergreen romantic hit Tujhe Dekha To from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has set social media buzzing. While the clip celebrates a rare pairing fans never saw on the big screen, it has also sparked a mixed bag of reactions — most of them praising Aishwarya’s grace and questioning Aamir’s dance game.
The video, of unclear origin, features the duo performing live on stage — Aishwarya twirling in a pink lehenga-choli while Aamir keeps it casual in a jacket and jeans. The two recreate the iconic moment from the 1995 classic, exuding an old-school charm that momentarily makes you wonder what could have been had they co-starred in a full-fledged romantic drama.
Fans flooded the comments section with nostalgia and curiosity. One wrote, “They look so good together. Should’ve worked in a movie.” Another chimed in, “Their chemistry in those old cola ads was electric. I wanted more Aish-Aamir content!” But it wasn’t all heart-eyes and nostalgia. Several viewers pointed out the disparity in performance, noting that Aishwarya clearly outshone her co-performer. “She’s carrying the whole performance,” one comment read. Another user quipped, “Aamir looks like he’s counting steps in his head.” A few even compared him unfavourably to his contemporaries, saying, “Second-worst dancer of the ’90s after Ajay Devgn.”
Interestingly, despite being two of the biggest stars of their generation, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan have never shared screen space in a feature film. Aishwarya has starred in major blockbusters opposite Shah Rukh Khan (Devdas, Mohabbatein) and Salman Khan (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam), but a pairing with Aamir has remained a what-if scenario. On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports dramedy directed by R.S. Prasanna, hitting cinemas on 20 June. He plays a basketball coach training a team of differently-abled children, with Genelia Deshmukh starring opposite him.