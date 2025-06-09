Old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan dancing to DDLJ song divides the internet

Fans flooded the comments section with nostalgia and curiosity. One wrote, “They look so good together. Should’ve worked in a movie.” Another chimed in, “Their chemistry in those old cola ads was electric. I wanted more Aish-Aamir content!” But it wasn’t all heart-eyes and nostalgia. Several viewers pointed out the disparity in performance, noting that Aishwarya clearly outshone her co-performer. “She’s carrying the whole performance,” one comment read. Another user quipped, “Aamir looks like he’s counting steps in his head.” A few even compared him unfavourably to his contemporaries, saying, “Second-worst dancer of the ’90s after Ajay Devgn.”

Interestingly, despite being two of the biggest stars of their generation, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan have never shared screen space in a feature film. Aishwarya has starred in major blockbusters opposite Shah Rukh Khan (Devdas, Mohabbatein) and Salman Khan (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam), but a pairing with Aamir has remained a what-if scenario. On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports dramedy directed by R.S. Prasanna, hitting cinemas on 20 June. He plays a basketball coach training a team of differently-abled children, with Genelia Deshmukh starring opposite him.