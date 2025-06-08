Kiara Advani and Madhuri Dixit's unseen BTS photo from Kalank set goes viral

Recently, Kiara Advani thanked Alia Bhatt for gifting her a set of adorable baby clothes. But did you know that Kiara and Alia have actually been part of the same film, a few years ago?
The ensemble film Kalank, which released in 2019, may not have lived up to box office expectations, but it was appreciated for its impressive cast lineup. Featuring big names like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, the film also included a cameo by Kiara Advani.
Now, years after the film’s release, a behind-the-scenes photo of Kiara and Madhuri has resurfaced online. Shared by a Kiara Advani fanpage, the picture captures a moment on the sets of the period drama.
Kiara made a special appearance in the song “First Class,” and in the photo, she can be seen in a two-piece zardosi lehenga. Kiara is seated beside Madhuri Dixit, who played a pivotal part in Kalank. Interestingly, though Kiara and Madhuri posed together for the photo, the two actresses didn’t share screen time in the movie.
Interestingly, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani later starred together in the 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo. Kiara Advani who made her Met Gala debut this year, is expecting her first child with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara will next be seen in War 2 co starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, which will release in August this year.