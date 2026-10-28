Sneako hurls racial slurs at DJ Akademiks on Adin Ross' livestream in dramatic exchange

American internet personalities Sneako and DJ Akademiks have not been on good terms for quite some time now. But a recent event took things to the next level. During a group call on Adin Ross' livestream this week, Sneako started blurting out some racial slurs aimed at Akademiks which ended in a screaming match between the duo.

Why Sneako clashed with DJ Akademiks on Adin Ross' livestream?

Sneako and DJ Akademiks have been in a feud for the last couple of months. They share continuous disagreement over many issues including political allignments and other personal differences. Now in a recent dramatic turn of events, Sneako criticised Akademiks for his reluctance to speak about important issues on a livestream hosted by Adin and his friend Cuffem. Sneako said Akademiks make a living by exploiting stories of violence against Black people, calling him a “blight on society” and also accusing him of abusing women and grooming 15-year-olds on Discord calls.

The chat soon turned into a scream out match between the two.