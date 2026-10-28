Sneako hurls racial slurs at DJ Akademiks on Adin Ross' livestream in dramatic exchange

American internet personalities Sneako and DJ Akademiks have not been on good terms for quite some time now. But a recent event took things to the next level. During a group call on Adin Ross' livestream this week, Sneako started blurting out some racial slurs aimed at Akademiks which ended in a screaming match between the duo.
Sneako and DJ Akademiks have been in a feud for the last couple of months. They share continuous disagreement over many issues including political allignments and other personal differences. Now in a recent dramatic turn of events, Sneako criticised Akademiks for his reluctance to speak about important issues on a livestream hosted by Adin and his friend Cuffem. Sneako said Akademiks make a living by exploiting stories of violence against Black people, calling him a “blight on society” and also accusing him of abusing women and grooming 15-year-olds on Discord calls.
The chat soon turned into a scream out match between the two.
The argument was in context to a controversy involving Akademiks and a 15-year-old Discord moderator in January 2025. During a livestream, Akademiks asked the teenager sexually explicit questions, despite the teenager stating that they were 15. The clip subsequently circulated widely online.
Akademiks initially claimed that the backlash came from Kendrick Lamar fans. He later apologised, acknowledging that he was wrong and saying he would do better. His Twitch account was suspended at the time, although he was not charged with a crime.
Following his heated exchange, Adin is now reportedly looking to bring Akademiks and Sneako into the ring for a BrandRisk fight, a viral boxing and combat sport between influencers. Given their latest on-stream clash, a showdown between the two could make for must-watch content.