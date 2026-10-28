Who is Infra? Meet the singer behind viral Durga Puja song, Dugga Ma Asche

Infra, the creator of the immensely popular Bengali Durga Puja song Dugga Ma Asche, is Rohit Saha, a self-made independent singer from Dum Dum. The artist has found time between his regular job as an engineer and his hobby of making music. Released in September 2025, the song combines the elements of fun and love in one. Rohit created the lyrics and sang. Zakiruddin Khan, aka Zakirda, handled its musical arrangement, instrumentation, mixing and mastering.

Who is Infra, and how was Dugga Ma Asche born?

Infra, aka Rohit Saha's viral pujo, has garnered millions of views on social media. Apart from being an engineer by profession, he also produces music in parallel. His other hit singles include Ochin Pahar, Khoshmejaje, Astam, and Kotha Jome Geche.