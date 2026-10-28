Who is Infra? Meet the singer behind viral Durga Puja song, Dugga Ma Asche

Infra, the creator of the immensely popular Bengali Durga Puja song Dugga Ma Asche, is Rohit Saha, a self-made independent singer from Dum Dum. The artist has found time between his regular job as an engineer and his hobby of making music. Released in September 2025, the song combines the elements of fun and love in one. Rohit created the lyrics and sang. Zakiruddin Khan, aka Zakirda, handled its musical arrangement, instrumentation, mixing and mastering.
Infra, aka Rohit Saha's viral pujo, has garnered millions of views on social media. Apart from being an engineer by profession, he also produces music in parallel. His other hit singles include Ochin Pahar, Khoshmejaje, Astam, and Kotha Jome Geche.
The story that lies behind the creation of Dugga Ma Asche is traced back to the time he travelled by metro rail. Rohit explained in a media interview how the lyrics of the song were penned down by him on his cell phone while he travelled from Dum Dum to Tollygunge.
The song also takes inspiration from his personal experience related to Infra's girlfriend’s family. During the Durga Puja celebration, his girlfriend’s grandfather came back from abroad. The situation inspired lines about people getting leave and rushing home by road or air for the festival.
Apart from this, Rohit Saha has also mentioned how his girlfriend has motivated him to create happy and romantic music. In addition, his mother has allegedly been behind naming his songs, although it is not clear whether she was the one who named Dugga Ma Asche.
The music video includes Kiran Mazumder along with guest appearances by Soumya Mukherjee. The video has been directed by Team Soumojit Adak. Infra has studied at the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata. He has come back to the college as a guest performer for cultural events such as Smart Maker Fest.