Fact or folklore? The real stories behind these bonedi bari myths about Durga Puja

Every year when the rhythms of the dhaak fill the air and the shiuli starts to bloom, one knows that it's time for the Goddess’ arrival. With the khunti puja, modern pandals start their journey, and the traditional practices and rituals kick off in the bonedi bari’s of North Calcutta.

It is in these bylanes that one proverb escalated: Maa eshe goyna poren Jorashankhor Shib Krishna Daw barite, bhog khaye Kumartulir Abhay Charan Mitra barite and raat jege nrittyo dekhen Sovabazar Rajbarite (translation: The Goddess wears her jewellery in Jorashanko’s Shib Krishna Daw house, eats her fill at Kumartuli’s Abhay Charan Mitra’s house and watches performances throughout the night at Sovabazar Rajbari).

While there are many such sayings and beliefs, this one is still prominent after its revival in the 2018 adventure film starring Anirban Bhattacharya and Parno Mitra, Alinagarer Golokdhadha. Moreover, with the rise of digital content and a newfound love for bonedi bari’s, people set off to document and archive such trivia before they fade away. We set out wandering through the lanes of North Calcutta to discover the truth behind the saying.