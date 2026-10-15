5 rustic Durga Pujas near Kolkata for those looking to escape the city crowds

While Kolkata's grand pandals draw thousands of visitors every Puja, some of Bengal's most fascinating celebrations unfold in ancestral homes, old zamindar estates and historic towns beyond the city. If you are looking to escape the pandal-hopping city's crowds but want to enjoy the festive season, these destinations, located a few hours from Kolkata, offer a glimpse of Bengal's older festive cultures with a traditional but serene experience.
1. Biswas Bari, Dasghara, Hooghly
For those interested in the heritage of Bengal's old landlord families, Biswas Bari in Dasghara is a promising destination. The historic estate is associated with a traditional family Durga Puja, offering visitors a chance to explore an older style of worship in an ancestral setting. The household's distinctive traditions, including accounts of customs surrounding the goddess's crown before immersion, give this Puja a cultural significance beyond its historic surroundings. Dasghara is best suited to those willing to travel farther from Kolkata for a quieter, heritage-focused outing.
2. Sen Bari, Guptipara, Hooghly
Alongside its broader religious heritage, traditional household celebrations such as Sen Bari's offer a glimpse into the family-centred customs that have shaped the region's festive culture. A visit here can be combined with exploring Guptipara's historic settlement and its religious landmarks, making it a worthwhile excursion for travellers interested in the cultural history of Durga Puja.
3. Pathak Bari, Chinsurah, Hooghly
Krishnakanta Pathak and his family’s puja in Hooghly's Chinsurah and Dhaniakhali area is known for its Vaishnav traditions and community participation. For visitors interested in Bengal's religious and cultural heritage, the area provides an opportunity to explore traditional worship alongside the history of Hooghly's older settlements
4. Nandi Bari, Pandua, Hooghly
For a more rural heritage experience, Nandi Bari in Pandua is another family-puja destination worth exploring. Associated with the traditional bonedi bari culture of Hooghly, the celebration offers a glimpse into the household rituals and ancestral traditions that continue to shape Durga Puja in Bengal's smaller settlements.
5. Amadpur Chaudhuri Bari, Purba Bardhaman
Located in Amadpur, Purba Bardhaman, Chaudhuri Bari offers a glimpse into the traditional Durga Puja celebrations of an old zamindar household. Although farther from Kolkata than some of the other destinations on this list, Amadpur is worth considering for a planned day trip.
Bonus experience: Witness the spectacular bisharjan at Taki
If you want to extend your festive outing into Bijoya Dashami, head to Taki, a riverside town in North 24 Parganas, approximately 70 km from Kolkata by road.
Situated along the Ichhamati river, which forms part of the India-Bangladesh border, Taki is known for its distinctive Durga Puja immersion celebrations with idol immersion ceremonies from both sides of the border coming together for a shared cultural experience on the Ichhamati. The occasion reflects the shared Bengali cultural heritage that continues across the international border.