Adam Brody’s remarks on Gaza spark debate among Nobody Wants This cast

Adam Brody, known for playing Rabbi Noah Roklov in Netflix’s romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, has faced criticism from people associated with the show after publicly expressing support for a free Palestine and describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. The remarks, made during a September 2026 interview, have prompted responses from series creator Erin Foster, co-star Tovah Feldshuh and Rabbi Steve Leder, who served as a religious consultant during the show’s first season.

Adam Brody’s Gaza stance

Brody was recently asked about his views on the Israel-Gaza conflict and its place in his political activism.

He said that Israel was committing a genocide in his view, and declared his support for Palestine, and expressed hope that a future US administration would change policies that he believed were contributing to the suffering in Gaza.

Brody plays Noah Roklov, a rabbi who develops a relationship with Joanne Williams, a non-Jewish podcast host portrayed by Kristen Bell. The series explores relationships, religious identity and cultural differences, with Jewish traditions forming a central part of its storyline.

The actor’s comments prompted responses from several people connected with the production, with disagreements centring on his description of the war and the implications of his remarks about Israel.

Erin Foster, the creator and co-showrunner of Nobody Wants This, addressed Brody’s remarks during an October 27 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Foster said she disagreed with the actor’s position but stressed that differences of opinion did not have to affect their professional relationship.

“While I love Adam, I also disagree with him — and that’s OK,” Foster said. She compared the show’s working environment to family dinner tables where people discuss issues and hold differing views.