Adam Brody’s remarks on Gaza spark debate among Nobody Wants This cast

Adam Brody, known for playing Rabbi Noah Roklov in Netflix’s romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, has faced criticism from people associated with the show after publicly expressing support for a free Palestine and describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. The remarks, made during a September 2026 interview, have prompted responses from series creator Erin Foster, co-star Tovah Feldshuh and Rabbi Steve Leder, who served as a religious consultant during the show’s first season.
Brody was recently asked about his views on the Israel-Gaza conflict and its place in his political activism.
He said that Israel was committing a genocide in his view, and declared his support for Palestine, and expressed hope that a future US administration would change policies that he believed were contributing to the suffering in Gaza.
Brody plays Noah Roklov, a rabbi who develops a relationship with Joanne Williams, a non-Jewish podcast host portrayed by Kristen Bell. The series explores relationships, religious identity and cultural differences, with Jewish traditions forming a central part of its storyline.
The actor’s comments prompted responses from several people connected with the production, with disagreements centring on his description of the war and the implications of his remarks about Israel.
Erin Foster, the creator and co-showrunner of Nobody Wants This, addressed Brody’s remarks during an October 27 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Foster said she disagreed with the actor’s position but stressed that differences of opinion did not have to affect their professional relationship.
“While I love Adam, I also disagree with him — and that’s OK,” Foster said. She compared the show’s working environment to family dinner tables where people discuss issues and hold differing views.
Foster also reaffirmed her intention to present positive Jewish representation through the series. She described Nobody Wants This as a “love letter to Judaism” and said she wanted Jewish viewers to feel seen and understood. Foster, who converted to Judaism before marrying music executive Simon Tikhman, has previously explained that her experiences with the religion influenced the show’s creation.
Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Noah’s mother, Bina Roklov, also criticised the remarks in an interview published on October 25. Referring to accusations of genocide against Israel, Feldshuh said, “To accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild. It’s right out of Hitler’s playbook.” She also expressed support for Israel’s continued existence while stating that disagreements would not change how she treated colleagues on set.
Rabbi Steve Leder, who advised the production on Jewish traditions during its first season, had previously criticised Brody in a video posted on Instagram on September 30. Leder questioned the actor’s understanding of the conflict and challenged his use of the term genocide.
Nobody Wants This is a romantic comedy series created by Erin Foster for Netflix. The show follows Joanne (Kristen Bell), an agnostic podcast host, and Noah (Adam Brody), an unconventional rabbi, as they navigate a relationship complicated by their different religious backgrounds, family expectations and personal beliefs. The supporting cast includes Justine Lupe as Joanne’s sister Morgan, Timothy Simons as Noah’s brother Sasha, Jackie Tohn as Sasha’s wife Esther and Tovah Feldshuh as Noah’s mother, Bina. The series explores interfaith relationships, Jewish identity, family dynamics and the challenges of building a life together. Its third season, released on October 22, 2026, follows Joanne and Noah as they move in together and Joanne begins her conversion to Judaism.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.