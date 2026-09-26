Adam Brody speaks out on Gaza and declares support for a free Palestine

Addressing the humanitarian crisis directly, Adam explained that whilst he had previously discussed the matter in private, his position is unequivocal. “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine,” he stated. Reflecting on the scale of suffering, Adam added: “It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago. I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”

His comments arrive as Netflix prepares for the third season of Nobody Wants This, scheduled to launch on October 22. While Adam has earned widespread critical acclaim and awards recognition for his performance, series creator Erin Foster previously outlined a distinct creative boundary for the comedy.

Erin highlighted that the narrative was intentionally kept separate from geopolitical discourse, explaining, “This is not the show to tackle conflict in Israel and Palestine.” Emphasising her commitment to uplifting Jewish cultural traditions on screen, Erin added, “I’m not the person to tell that story... the way that I can get my message across best is by shedding a positive light on Jewish characters and Jewish traditions.”