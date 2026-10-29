Kim Kardashian reveals the strict lockdown rules used to protect her children

Despite both stars moving on—Kim is currently dating racing driver Lewis Hamilton while Kanye is married to Bianca Censori—the SKIMS founder admitted she still worries about the rapper constantly. She confessed that co-parenting with someone she does not necessarily get along with is a significant burden but insists her kids would never know. Kim said: "I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened. I have to be realistic, and my therapist definitely tells me, ‘Your boundaries have to go up,’ but we manage to co-parent without too much conflict."

Recently, their relationship has been smoother, a shift Kim attributes to their lack of daily communication. However, they ensure they are completely aligned when it comes to North's budding music career. Furthermore, Kim maintains an incredibly warm relationship with Kanye's extended family. "I'm really close with his family. I welcome anyone. I tell them all, open-door policy," she shared, actively encouraging her children to bond with their father's side.