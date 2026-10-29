Logan Paul reveals shocking legal bills as he vows to fight false claims

Logan Paul says he's already spending more than $10 million on legal fees to pursue individuals he believes are spreading false rumours about him and his companies. In the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan explains why he dismisses some online criticism but takes other serious claims to heart.

Logan Paul explains his legal strategy and prime hydration lawsuit

During the podcast, Steinbeck's co-host, Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg, asked Logan Paul if he had paid more than $5 million or even $10 million for his legal fees. The reply he received was, 'More than that.' Nevertheless, the amount mentioned above has been said by Paul himself and is unaudited.