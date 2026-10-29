Logan Paul reveals shocking legal bills as he vows to fight false claims

Logan Paul says he's already spending more than $10 million on legal fees to pursue individuals he believes are spreading false rumours about him and his companies. In the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan explains why he dismisses some online criticism but takes other serious claims to heart.
During the podcast, Steinbeck's co-host, Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg, asked Logan Paul if he had paid more than $5 million or even $10 million for his legal fees. The reply he received was, 'More than that.' Nevertheless, the amount mentioned above has been said by Paul himself and is unaudited.
Logan said that he does not take offence at all negative comments made about him. He takes into account those he considers to be not true and that can affect his businesses negatively. He asked, “Is this an opinion? Or are you saying something that could potentially be damaging that is untrue?” According to him, there is a huge difference between giving an opinion and making an untrue claim.
Another example of the issue was Prime Hydration. It has been suggested that Prime Hydration’s sports drink in grape flavour contained the PFAS chemical, also referred to as 'forever chemicals.' Logan Paul dismissed the claims, saying that they were 'completely unfounded' and that the entire story is 'completely untrue.'
A major development occurred in the case in September 2024 when a federal judge granted dismissal of most of the consumer claims, but allowed one for breach of implied warranty to proceed. Thus, the decision did not result in dismissal of all the claims in the case.
Logan Paul further mentioned another federal case which he won along with his partner Frankie. He referred to the result as a massive victory. But he did not provide further details about the case or identify the opposing party.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.