Louis Tomlinson slams Logan Paul over old Liam Payne interview

Louis Tomlinson has taken a swipe at controversial YouTuber Logan Paul.In a recent interview the ex One Direction band member opened up about the pressures of fame during One Direction’s meteoric rise. The band — featuring Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan was formed on The X Factor UK in 2010 and went on to become a global pop phenomenon.
The band split in 2016 split and each member pursued solo music careers post the band's breakup. Tomlinson's comments appeared to reference Logan Paul, whose podcast Impaulsive hosted Tomlinson’s former bandmate, the late Liam Payne in 2022.
“I f------ forever despise [Logan Paul], horrible, horrible little f-----” said Tomlinson. “I think that’s also the problem with some of this new ‘media’… I would like to think most journalists,” he continued, “some journalists have a duty of care.”
The late Liam Payne who passed away in October last year after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, appeared on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul and discussed his time with One Direction.
During the episode, he spoke about the moment he almost 'came to blows' with another bandmate, and also called Zayn Malik a 'd**k.'
Payne addressed his interview with Paul in an eight-minute YouTube video in July 2023, and explained that he didn’t want anyone else to get the blame for his controversial remarks.
He went on to apologize to his former One Direction bandmates and confessed that he was “angry at what was going on” around him.
“The boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue,” said Payne. “Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed, didn’t it?
During a recent appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Tomlinson told host Steven Bartlett that Payne’s death put the One Direction reunion on hold.
“And the irony is, there was no one campaigning for One Direction to get back more than Liam,” Tomlinson said. “I would say I came in a close second.
“There are now only three other people on the planet that will deeply understand my professional journey,” he added.