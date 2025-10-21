Louis Tomlinson slams Logan Paul over old Liam Payne interview

Payne addressed his interview with Paul in an eight-minute YouTube video in July 2023, and explained that he didn’t want anyone else to get the blame for his controversial remarks.

He went on to apologize to his former One Direction bandmates and confessed that he was “angry at what was going on” around him.

“The boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue,” said Payne. “Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed, didn’t it?

During a recent appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Tomlinson told host Steven Bartlett that Payne’s death put the One Direction reunion on hold.

“And the irony is, there was no one campaigning for One Direction to get back more than Liam,” Tomlinson said. “I would say I came in a close second.

“There are now only three other people on the planet that will deeply understand my professional journey,” he added.