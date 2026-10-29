Nazriya Nazim shuts down trolls with playful message after Dubai outfit row

The promotional tour in the United Arab Emirates marks a major career milestone for Nazriya, who is returning to Tamil cinema after a 12-year hiatus. Directed by Jithu and starring Suriya alongside Naslen, Scene holds personal significance for the actor.

Speaking at the Dubai gathering, Nazriya shared her excitement about returning to the screen and returning to the city where she grew up. "Coming to Dubai feels like coming back home. I grew up and studied here," she said. Expressing gratitude to her director, Nazriya added, "Thank you, Jithu Madhavan, for believing in me." She also praised lead actor Suriya, noting how his work inspired her to pursue acting seriously. The action-comedy is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 6.