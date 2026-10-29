Nazriya Nazim shuts down trolls with playful message after Dubai outfit row

Indian actor Nazriya Nazim has found herself at the centre of an online debate following her recent appearance at a promotional event for her upcoming film Scene in Dubai. Clad in a yellow-green off-shoulder outfit, Nazriya faced criticism from a section of social media users who questioned her fashion choice. However, the pushback has done little to phase the star, who swiftly doubled down by sharing more photos in the exact same look alongside a cheeky social media response.
Addressing the commentary surrounding her look, Nazriya posted a light-hearted note on her Instagram story. "May your delulu become trululu and your problems go byelulu, so you can finally chillulu," the message read. While she refrained from directly naming any trolls or explicitly citing the outfit row, fans and onlookers quickly linked the post's timing to the ongoing online debate.
Her industry friends and co-stars have shown strong support despite the criticism. Celebrities including Naslen, Jithu Madhavan and Sreenath Bhasi praised her pictures, leaving affectionate comments under her posts. Fans also rallied in her defence, calling out dress-code policing and supporting her right to personal expression.
The promotional tour in the United Arab Emirates marks a major career milestone for Nazriya, who is returning to Tamil cinema after a 12-year hiatus. Directed by Jithu and starring Suriya alongside Naslen, Scene holds personal significance for the actor.
Speaking at the Dubai gathering, Nazriya shared her excitement about returning to the screen and returning to the city where she grew up. "Coming to Dubai feels like coming back home. I grew up and studied here," she said. Expressing gratitude to her director, Nazriya added, "Thank you, Jithu Madhavan, for believing in me." She also praised lead actor Suriya, noting how his work inspired her to pursue acting seriously. The action-comedy is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 6.