What happened to Sai Pallavi in Kasol that made her chant Hanuman Chalisa daily?

Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi, who has the role of Maa Sita in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana series, has recently revealed an interesting event that happened during her visit to Kasol and which affected her spiritual practice. On her appearance on the talk show of Jagapathi Babu called Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi on ZEE5, she remembered an unexpected experience of chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.
When talking about the story, Sai Pallavi recalled that a couple of years back, she and her sister Pooja Kannan, together with a friend, were on a trip to Kasol. The plan was to visit the Parvati Valley, but what they did not know was that the last bus left at about 5 pm. "Before we returned, the last bus had already left," she said.
Without the availability of a bus, three people had to walk. The moon illuminated their journey as a thick forest lined up on their left side. While the three were walking through the darkness, a puppy came from somewhere and started walking with them.
According to Sai Pallavi, her sister was well-versed in the Hanuman Chalisa and started singing the chant while walking. Listening to her sister chanting the prayer, Sai realised that she was unaware of the same. She went on to say that Pooja had only just completed the first line when the puppy arrived and walked along with them toward the shops.
She said, "It was the first time in my life that I thought, 'Oh no! How come I don't know it? I have to learn it. "When we reached those shops, the puppy turned around and left. I think it was God walking with us in the form of a little puppy." "I started chanting the Hanuman Chalisa from that day onward. I chant it every day, at least once, so that I remain brave," the Ramayana actress added.
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