What happened to Sai Pallavi in Kasol that made her chant Hanuman Chalisa daily?

Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi, who has the role of Maa Sita in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana series, has recently revealed an interesting event that happened during her visit to Kasol and which affected her spiritual practice. On her appearance on the talk show of Jagapathi Babu called Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi on ZEE5, she remembered an unexpected experience of chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Sai Pallavi reveals how a puppy inspired her to learn the Hanuman Chalisa

When talking about the story, Sai Pallavi recalled that a couple of years back, she and her sister Pooja Kannan, together with a friend, were on a trip to Kasol. The plan was to visit the Parvati Valley, but what they did not know was that the last bus left at about 5 pm. "Before we returned, the last bus had already left," she said.