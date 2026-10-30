Academy pays tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart after Star Trek legend dies at 86

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has paid a tribute to the late acting legend, Sir Patrick Stewart after he passed away at the age of 96.

A poignant farewell to Captain Picard and Professor X

On Friday, the Academy took to their Instagram, and shared a clip from the sci-fi franchise Star Trek featuring the actor with Jonathan Frakes. They also penned a long note in the caption, as they remembered the actor for his contribution to the field of cinematic arts.

They wrote, "There was something extraordinary about the way Sir Patrick Stewart could make even the most powerful characters feel profoundly human. Whether commanding the bridge of the Enterprise or guiding a generation of young mutants, Sir Patrick Stewart brought a tenderness to his characters that made us feel we knew them. Behind that unmistakable voice was an actor who understood that even the greatest heroes could be uncertain, that strength could exist alongside vulnerability, and that compassion was never a weakness.”