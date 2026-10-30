Remembering Patrick Stewart: The Man beyond Star Trek and X-Men

A theatre legacy

Long before star Trek or X-Men happened, Patrick Stewart had made a name for himself on stage. He spent his time taking up Shakespearean roles in the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed in some of the most memorable productions including Antony and Cleopatra, Hamlet, and Macbeth, the former two earning him the Olivier Award. He also shared stage with longtime friend Ian McKellen in Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot. His theatre practice trained him in discipline, bringing command over his voice and portraying emotional depth which paved the way for his success in future on-screen roles.

An unforgettable voice

One of the quickest ways to identify him even without looking at the screen was through his baritone voice. This gave him the opportunity to express himself through his voice and he soon became an established voice actor too. His performances range from comedy to animation. One of his best-known works was Avery Bullock from the animated sitcom American Dad. His recording of Sergei Prokofiev’s narration of the Peter and the Wolf earned him a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children in 1996, showcasing his versatility and ability to capture hearts through voice alone.