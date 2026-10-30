Remembering Patrick Stewart: The Man beyond Star Trek and X-Men

When you recall Star Trek, Captain Jean- Luc Picard’s neatly groomed appearance with a composed and authoritative look flashes in front. Similarly, with X-Men, Professor X or Charles Xavier, with his clean shaven face, bald head, and a gentle commanding expression stays put. Both these iconic characters were played by Sir Patrick Stewart who passed away on October 28 at the age of 86. He was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia which ultimately consumed his life. He passed away in Los Angeles, California, and is survived by Sunny Ozell, his wife; and children Daniel and Sophia with his first wife Sheila Falconer.
A theatre legacy
Long before star Trek or X-Men happened, Patrick Stewart had made a name for himself on stage. He spent his time taking up Shakespearean roles in the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed in some of the most memorable productions including Antony and Cleopatra, Hamlet, and Macbeth, the former two earning him the Olivier Award. He also shared stage with longtime friend Ian McKellen in Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot. His theatre practice trained him in discipline, bringing command over his voice and portraying emotional depth which paved the way for his success in future on-screen roles.
An unforgettable voice
One of the quickest ways to identify him even without looking at the screen was through his baritone voice. This gave him the opportunity to express himself through his voice and he soon became an established voice actor too. His performances range from comedy to animation. One of his best-known works was Avery Bullock from the animated sitcom American Dad. His recording of Sergei Prokofiev’s narration of the Peter and the Wolf earned him a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children in 1996, showcasing his versatility and ability to capture hearts through voice alone.
Long before Star Trek and X Men
While he is best remembered for Star Trek and X-Men, long before any of those happened, he appeared briefly in the 1984 film Dune alongside Kyle MacLachlan. Patrick essayed Gurney Halleck, the warrior and weapons instructor to Paul Atreides, MacLachlan’s character. This role was the stepping stone that demonstrated his ability to bring a calm momentum to his characters. It remains a notable entryway to his filmography.
Written in pages
In 2023, he brought out his memoir ‘Making It So’ where he talks about his life growing up in a working class society in Mirfield to becoming one of the most loved actors of his time. The book explores his struggles, his time at the Royal Shakespeare Company and how he honed his craft.
Beyond the Screen
Off screen, Patrick was a philanthropist who championed several causes close to his heart. One area that was particularly personal was the fight against domestic violence. Having seen firsthand how domestic abuse affects women through his mother, it became his lifelong agenda to work in this field. He was a man whose life was shaped by struggles, discipline, exploration, respect and humility.