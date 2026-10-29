Police close the investigation into the tragic death of actress Hayden Panettiere

While local authorities have concluded their work, it remains unclear whether federal agencies will continue to examine the case separately. Greenville police Sergeant Diana Munoz stated on Wednesday that she could not comment on whether any other agencies were investigating the matter. Furthermore, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding their potential involvement.

In a recent petition filed in a California court, her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko stated that some of her property had been seized by federal law enforcement agents investigating the circumstances. Wladimir also claimed an unnamed non-relative was attempting to sell her belongings. The court recently granted the former boxer legal status to protect the estate for their 11-year-old daughter who is the sole heir.

In her deeply personal memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning published in May, Hayden openly discussed her severe struggles with alcohol addiction and postnatal depression following the birth of her daughter in 2014. The young girl relocated to live full-time with Wladimir when she was just two years old. According to her father's heartbreaking statement to investigators, Hayden had been excitedly planning to visit her daughter in Ukraine just days after her untimely death.