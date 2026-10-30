Crystal Hefner exposes alleged behaviour of Arnold Schwarzenegger and other Playboy Mansion regulars

Crystal Hefner has spoken about the famous people who used to come to the Playboy Mansion during her marriage to its owner, Hugh Hefner. Hugh's widown also talked about her experience in the October 2026 interview conducted by Page Six. The widow of Hugh Hefner shared her experience about the uncomfortable encounters with the famous actors and politicians. She also talked about Arnold Schwarzenegger in relation to a celebrity gallery in the Playboy Mansion.

Arnold Schwarzeneggger, Bill Cosby and other stars named in Crystal Hefner's revelations

In her former marriage to Hugh, Crystal was once quoted saying that she felt she was 'absolutely brainwashed.' Commenting on the celebrities who frequented the mansion, Crystal Hefner told Page Six in October 2026, "There were really horrific, horrible men that came through the mansion."