Crystal Hefner exposes alleged behaviour of Arnold Schwarzenegger and other Playboy Mansion regulars

Crystal Hefner has spoken about the famous people who used to come to the Playboy Mansion during her marriage to its owner, Hugh Hefner. Hugh's widown also talked about her experience in the October 2026 interview conducted by Page Six. The widow of Hugh Hefner shared her experience about the uncomfortable encounters with the famous actors and politicians. She also talked about Arnold Schwarzenegger in relation to a celebrity gallery in the Playboy Mansion.
In her former marriage to Hugh, Crystal was once quoted saying that she felt she was 'absolutely brainwashed.' Commenting on the celebrities who frequented the mansion, Crystal Hefner told Page Six in October 2026, "There were really horrific, horrible men that came through the mansion."
She added that there were some actors and politicians 'of like-minded thinking' as Hugh. There was also the time when she felt extremely uncomfortable around Bill Cosby at the Playboy Jazz Festival. According to her, the women were usually expected to take photographs with him. She said, "One day we show up to the Playboy Jazz Festival, and usually we have to take the picture with Bill Cosby, and it's awkward, and he was always gross."
Crystal also included Arnold Schwarzeneggger among the celebrities in the hallway gallery that Hugh liked. She described the males featured in the photographs as 'misogynistic, horrible' celebrities. Recalling one photograph, she said, "There was the photos in the gallery of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he has a girl sitting on each bicep." She did not make a specific allegation of misconduct against the actor.
She mentioned Jack Nicholson’s name too. According to Crystal Hefner, the name of the property was 'Jack Nicholson’s drive-thru' due to Jack’s regular visits. She recalled, "He could drive up, there'd be women there, there'd be food there, and he would just collect what he needed and left. We all know that that man is also notorious for being a regular, very regular at the mansion."
Furthermore, Crystal talked about Jon Lovitz on Lisa Guerrero Unleashed dated October 27, 2026. According to her, he was the mansion's 'No. 1 customer' and 'one of the biggest pervs' in Hollywood. She said, "He would be up there all the time. His eyes would go front to back [looking at] all the women that walked through the door at the party."
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