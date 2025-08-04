Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘FUBAR’ cancelled after two seasons

Netflix has cancelled the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer FUBAR after two seasons.
Created by Nick Santora, the series made its debut with the release of the first season in 2023. Following, the second season premiered in June this year. Both seasons comprised eight episodes each.
Despite the success of the first season, the second installment failed to attract the audience and had its viewing decline by 73 percent as compared to the first season, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.
The action-comedy also starred Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro, who played Schwarzenegger's daughter in the father-daughter spy drama.
‘A CIA operative discovers his daughter is also a fellow agent, forcing them to work together despite their complicated personal relationship and the inherent dangers of their profession, ’ reads the official logline of the show.
Actors Carrie-Anne Moss, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris and Scott Thompson rounded off the cast of the show.
Season two saw Schwarzenegger’s character, Luke Brunner, face off against a ghost from his past — a former lover turned antagonist who posed not only as a global threat but also forced him to confront personal regrets. The new season leaned more into emotional stakes and family dynamics, though it failed to keep audiences hooked during the first season.
FUBAR marked Schwarzenegger’s first-ever lead role in a scripted television series and was part of a broader deal with Netflix that also included his role as the ‘Chief Action Officer’, a promotional title used to highlight Netflix’s action slate. The show was created and showrun by Nick Santora and produced by Skydance Television. Schwarzenegger also served as executive producer alongside Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.
While FUBAR won’t be returning for a third season, Netflix continues to double down on popular titles, with recent renewals for Wednesday, Bridgerton, The Diplomat, Virgin River and The Lincoln Lawyer. The first two seasons of FUBAR, comprising eight episodes each, remain available to stream on the platform.