Halle Berry loses primary custody of son Maceo to Olivier Martinez, set to continue court-ordered visits

Actor Halle Berry has lost primary physical custody of her 13-year-old son, Maceo, following the latest development in her ongoing legal dispute with former husband Olivier Martinez. A Los Angeles judge rejected Berry's request to restore their previous 50-50 custody arrangement, leaving Martinez with primary physical custody of their son, at least temporarily.
The ruling, delivered on Thursday, October 29, also means Berry can no longer have overnight visits with Maceo. However, the judge dissolved the temporary domestic violence restraining order that Martinez had sought against the actor. They will continue to share joint legal custody, and the custody arrangement is expected to be reviewed again in November.
Despite the legal dispute and restrictions on her parenting time, Berry has continued to spend time with her son under the court-approved visitation arrangement. Earlier in October, the actor was spotted with Maceo and her fiancé, musician Van Hunt, at a trampoline park in Los Angeles. According to an eyewitness account, Berry watched her son play indoor soccer at the venue.
She was also photographed with Maceo and Hunt during an outing in Los Angeles. The appearances took place after the initial temporary restrictions were imposed on her visitation rights, which limited her time with Maceo to daytime hours on designated weekdays and weekends.
The custody dispute escalated after Martinez accused Berry of physically abusing their son during an alleged incident at her home on September 26. He claimed that the actor had put her hands around Maceo's neck and choked him. Berry has denied the allegations.
In court documents, the actor stated that she had never physically or emotionally abused her son. Her legal team also described Martinez's allegations as misleading and disputed his account of the incident.
The former couple, who married in 2013 and separated in 2015, finalised their divorce in 2023 after a lengthy legal process. They had previously agreed to joint custody of Maceo. Both parents are expected to return to court in November, when the judge will reconsider the arrangements concerning their son.