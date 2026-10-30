Halle Berry loses primary custody of son Maceo to Olivier Martinez, set to continue court-ordered visits

Actor Halle Berry has lost primary physical custody of her 13-year-old son, Maceo, following the latest development in her ongoing legal dispute with former husband Olivier Martinez. A Los Angeles judge rejected Berry's request to restore their previous 50-50 custody arrangement, leaving Martinez with primary physical custody of their son, at least temporarily.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, October 29, also means Berry can no longer have overnight visits with Maceo. However, the judge dissolved the temporary domestic violence restraining order that Martinez had sought against the actor. They will continue to share joint legal custody, and the custody arrangement is expected to be reviewed again in November.

Halle Berry's visits with son Maceo amid custody dispute

Despite the legal dispute and restrictions on her parenting time, Berry has continued to spend time with her son under the court-approved visitation arrangement. Earlier in October, the actor was spotted with Maceo and her fiancé, musician Van Hunt, at a trampoline park in Los Angeles. According to an eyewitness account, Berry watched her son play indoor soccer at the venue.

She was also photographed with Maceo and Hunt during an outing in Los Angeles. The appearances took place after the initial temporary restrictions were imposed on her visitation rights, which limited her time with Maceo to daytime hours on designated weekdays and weekends.