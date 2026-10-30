Kevin Federline faces $117,704 credit card lawsuit after Britney Spears' child support payments end

Kevin Federline is experiencing a considerable monetary blow after his child support from his former wife, Britney Spears, stopped. The former backup dancer, who is now 48 years old, is said to be facing a lawsuit from City National Bank for owing them a total of $117,704. The lawsuit includes three financial accounts that require him to pay back their balance. It is also interesting that Federline signed the accounts just a few days before Britney Spears' last child support payment hit his account.

Kevin Federline's bank lawsuit details, debt deadlines and Britney Spears' child support payments

As per records, the debts owed by Kevin Federline consist of one credit card, a personal line of credit and a personal overdraft line of credit. Each of the accounts holds different rates of interest. The credit card holds an interest rate of 20.5%, while the personal line of credit has a rate of 7.5% interest.