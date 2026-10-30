Kevin Federline faces $117,704 credit card lawsuit after Britney Spears' child support payments end

Kevin Federline is experiencing a considerable monetary blow after his child support from his former wife, Britney Spears, stopped. The former backup dancer, who is now 48 years old, is said to be facing a lawsuit from City National Bank for owing them a total of $117,704. The lawsuit includes three financial accounts that require him to pay back their balance. It is also interesting that Federline signed the accounts just a few days before Britney Spears' last child support payment hit his account.
As per records, the debts owed by Kevin Federline consist of one credit card, a personal line of credit and a personal overdraft line of credit. Each of the accounts holds different rates of interest. The credit card holds an interest rate of 20.5%, while the personal line of credit has a rate of 7.5% interest.
According to the court case, Kevin was allotted time up until August 2026 to pay back the debts from his credit card account. The deadline to pay back money from the personal line of credit was June 2025, while the overdraft line had to be repaid by April 2025.
Before, Kevin Federline used to get $40,000 each month as his child support from Brittney Spears while taking care of Sean Preston and Jayden James in Hawaii. The payments went down to $20,000 after Sean Preston reached adulthood. It continued until Jayden finished high school.
According to the memoir You Thought You Knew, the amount paid for the boys was used for security purposes and to maintain the same lifestyle as they lived with their mother. Those costs alone easily ran well over $40,000 a month. Also, according to the memoir, "The money was gone almost as soon as it came in."
Kevin Federline and Brittney Spears started dating in early 2004 and became engaged in July of the same year. They were married in California in September 2004. The singer filed for divorce in November 2006, and their divorce was finalised in July 2007. After their divorce, Kevin moved on to date Victoria Prince. They got married in 2013.