Lil Yachty considers quitting music for WWE, says he wants to wrestle full-time

Rapper Lil Yachty has revealed that he is considering making professional wrestling his full-time career, even if it means stepping away from music. In a recent interview with Complex, the Grammy-nominated artist discussed balancing his music commitments with his growing involvement in WWE and said he would be willing to stop releasing albums if his wrestling career progresses as planned.

Lil Yachty on quitting music for WWE: what did he say?

Speaking about his future in wrestling, Yachty said he was actively trying to secure a full-time position with WWE. He explained that if he managed to climb the ranks and earn the money he wanted through the company, he would be prepared to leave music behind.

“I won't ever put an album out ever again,” he said, discussing the possibility of transitioning to wrestling full-time. He added, “If I climb the ranks in WWE and get the checks that I want, this music sh*t can kiss me goodbye.”

Yachty also spoke about the differences between performing as a musician and working in professional wrestling. He described WWE as a more structured environment, where performers have limited time to communicate with audiences and are expected to follow specific schedules and production requirements.