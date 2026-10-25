Amber Nova arrest: Former WWE NXT and AEW wrestler faces DUI allegations in Florida

Amber Nova, the former wrestler from WWE NXT and AEW who goes by the birth name of Amber Flora, allegedly got arrested in Orlando, Florida, on October 23 due to DUI charges. Amber Nova, who is 34 years old, was booked at 1:48 AM in Orange County, Florida, based on documents filed in court. She was bailed out after she posted $2,000.
As per the documents provided by the court, the incident occurred near South Orange Blossom Trail and McLeod Road in Orlando. Officer Alvin Silverio of the Orlando Police Department is said to have arrested Amber for driving under the influence. The accusation further goes on to say that Amber Nova failed to submit to the DUI test. She was then taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office DUI Testing Facility after her arrest.
However, it is alleged that the officers did not collect any valid sample in those efforts. In consequence, no BAC test result was recorded from those efforts. Moreover, it is stated in the documents that no crash took place.
Amber Nova was bailed at 10:07 AM on October 23 after posting bail amounting to $2,000. Amber had been summoned for a compulsory hearing on October 24. The next hearing date for compliance was said to be on November 2. There is no verdict yet for this case, and the case has not been resolved yet.
Amber Nova started her career in professional wrestling in 2016 for Championship Wrestling Entertainment. She has since performed in various notable promotions such as Impact Wrestling, WWE NXT and AEW. The wrestler has also been linked with SHINE Wrestling, as per the report.
Her presence in the promotions served to cement her presence in the world of professional wrestling. However, the recent arrest has brought attention to her personal legal situation rather than her in-ring career.
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