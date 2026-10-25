Amber Nova arrest: Former WWE NXT and AEW wrestler faces DUI allegations in Florida

Amber Nova, the former wrestler from WWE NXT and AEW who goes by the birth name of Amber Flora, allegedly got arrested in Orlando, Florida, on October 23 due to DUI charges. Amber Nova, who is 34 years old, was booked at 1:48 AM in Orange County, Florida, based on documents filed in court. She was bailed out after she posted $2,000.

Amber Nova arrest: What happened during the incident?

As per the documents provided by the court, the incident occurred near South Orange Blossom Trail and McLeod Road in Orlando. Officer Alvin Silverio of the Orlando Police Department is said to have arrested Amber for driving under the influence. The accusation further goes on to say that Amber Nova failed to submit to the DUI test. She was then taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office DUI Testing Facility after her arrest.