Caught in the act: Archana Gautam’s cafe robbed; actress shares a CCTV footage

In the early hours of Tuesday, as silence swept the roads of Mumbai, Bigg Boss 16’s star Archana Gautam was robbed by a man. The thief allegedly took away all the cash from her cafe Oye Churros which was incidentally recorded on a CCTV camera. Sharing the footage on her Instagram, she wrote about how the whole scene took place.
Built in October 2025, Oye Churros has been quite a monumental part of Archana’s life. The actor and reality show star in order to alert her fellow businesspersons in the locality, shared the CCTV footage on the internet. She explained the situation and wrote, “This man comes to my cafe and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don't understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafes in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine?”
Adding more about the security breach and alerting the people around she wrote, “I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of Mumbai Police. He damaged my cafe and took away the cash counter. Sharing with you all this CCTV footage of theft in my cafe @oye_churros Mumbai, so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your home and business.” Surprised by the theft in a city like Mumbai she also added, “I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves.”
Talking about her journey and what the cafe means to her, she added, “I have made this cafe with lots of love and hard work, with my deposit. Each thing I have attached to hard work myself. But a thief entered my cafe and picked up the whole cash counter.”
Archana also filed an FIR and has informed that the investigation on the theft is underway. She wrote, “I have filed an FIR of this case and request Mumbai Police to search for this person as soon as possible and take proper legal action. Mumbai has always felt a safe city to me, so this incident has made me very sad. All of you are requested to be alert, stay safe and take care of the safety around you.”
As for the netizens online, while many showered their heartfelt concerns and remorse, others called this one as a PR stunt. One user wrote, “I hope it doesn’t happen again” another added, “Hope police catch him soon”. A third user wrote, “What a publicity stunt, the thief didn’t even bother to cover his face”.