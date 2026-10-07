Caught in the act: Archana Gautam’s cafe robbed; actress shares a CCTV footage

In the early hours of Tuesday, as silence swept the roads of Mumbai, Bigg Boss 16’s star Archana Gautam was robbed by a man. The thief allegedly took away all the cash from her cafe Oye Churros which was incidentally recorded on a CCTV camera. Sharing the footage on her Instagram, she wrote about how the whole scene took place.

Archana Gautam’s cafe Oye Churros robbed, actress shares CCTV footage

Built in October 2025, Oye Churros has been quite a monumental part of Archana’s life. The actor and reality show star in order to alert her fellow businesspersons in the locality, shared the CCTV footage on the internet. She explained the situation and wrote, “This man comes to my cafe and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don't understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafes in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine?”

Adding more about the security breach and alerting the people around she wrote, “I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of Mumbai Police. He damaged my cafe and took away the cash counter. Sharing with you all this CCTV footage of theft in my cafe @oye_churros Mumbai, so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your home and business.” Surprised by the theft in a city like Mumbai she also added, “I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves.”