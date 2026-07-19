NFL's Saquon Barkley falls victim to home invasion, robbery

The police have further reported that the player and his family had not been harmed or injured in anyway despite the vicious attempt. The police of the Tredyffrin Township were quick to act and had arrived shorty after the attempted invasion. The suspects had escaped by them and families in the area have been asked to review their home security footage for any evidence.

What did the police say?

Captain Tyler Moyer of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department revealed to the media that while many people had been involved, only one of the suspects could break-in. All of them fled before the police could arrive.