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NFL's Saquon Barkley falls victim to home invasion, robbery

Saquon Barkley's residence was invaded in an attempted burglary but everyone escaped unharmed, as per reports
Saquon Barkley's home invaded, family not harmed according to police
Saquon Barkley faced a hoke invasion recently
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Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley's home was invaded early in the morning on Saturday. Police had arrived at the scene and have fortunately confirmed that the American footballer's family was not harmed and are safe.

Saquon Barkley's family escaped without injuries following home invasion

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office reported that American professional footballer Saquon Barkley's home in the Malvern section of Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania was invaded and a robbery was attempted around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The police have further reported that the player and his family had not been harmed or injured in anyway despite the vicious attempt. The police of the Tredyffrin Township were quick to act and had arrived shorty after the attempted invasion. The suspects had escaped by them and families in the area have been asked to review their home security footage for any evidence.

What did the police say?

Captain Tyler Moyer of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department revealed to the media that while many people had been involved, only one of the suspects could break-in. All of them fled before the police could arrive.

The family was in their home during the incident and the captain said, to the relief of fans, "All of the occupants in the home were physically OK, obviously a little unsettled as anybody would be, but nobody was harmed".

Currently, the local police is looking into the matter along with federal and law enforcement agencies to properly investigate the invasion and attempted robbery and if the incident is related to other reports of invasions and burglaries at players' homes.

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