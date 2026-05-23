Four-time F1 champion Alain Prost reportedly injured during robbery at Swiss home

“The perpetrators entered the residence while the occupants were present, threatened them, and forced one family member to open a safe before fleeing with the stolen goods,” the public prosecutor’s office said. “Despite the extensive search operation launched, the perpetrators have not yet been apprehended.”

The intruders allegedly compelled another member of the family to unlock a safe before fleeing the property with stolen belongings, the exact details of which are still being assessed. Alongside Vaud police, several other agencies joined the investigation, including regional Swiss and French law enforcement, forensic specialists, customs officials, and a psychological support unit assisting the family.

According to Swiss tabloid Blick, the 71-year-old Alain Prost was “deeply shaken” by the violent break-in and has since left his residence near Lake Geneva.

Nicknamed “Le Professeur,” Prost claimed four Formula 1 world titles in 1985, 1986, 1989, and 1993 across a celebrated 13-year career. He raced for teams including McLaren, Renault, Ferrari, and Williams, and became renowned for his fierce rivalry with Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna.