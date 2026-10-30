Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in historical epic

Actor Rishab Shetty is set to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in historical epic, bringing together producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Sandeep Singh. Titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the project will explore the life, military achievements and legacy of the 17th-century Maratha ruler. The makers announced their collaboration on October 30, 2026, with production scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The announcement marks another major historical project for Shetty, who gained nationwide recognition following the success of Kantara. Shetty will also be associated with the film as a co-producer. Sandeep Singh, who previously announced the project, will direct the two-part saga, while Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will serve as producers.

The Pride of Bharat: Rishab Shetty's Shivaji Maharaj film details

The film is expected to cover significant chapters from Shivaji Maharaj's life, including his military campaigns, strategic victories, sacrifices and efforts to establish Swarajya. According to the makers, the narrative will also explore lesser-known episodes from the ruler's journey and highlight his leadership and military strategy.

The project is being presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films and produced jointly by T-Series Films and Legend Studios. Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh have written the screenplay. Shiv Chanana, Kabiir Sadanand and Rishab Shetty are attached as co-producers.