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IFFM 2026: Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma lead the star-studded opening

Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma and leading names from Indian cinema gathered in Melbourne as the 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne officially opened on August 13
IFFM 2026 Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty
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The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicked off on August 13 with a star-studded press conference attended by Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma, along with Manushi Chhillar, singer Nikhita Gandhi and Dolly Singh. Acclaimed filmmakers including Nikkhil Advani, Vikram Phadnis, R. Gowtham, Kaizad Gustad and R.S. Prasanna were also part of the gathering, alongside the cast of Lala and Poppy.

The opening event brought together voices from across India's diverse film industries, reflecting the festival's larger focus on showcasing regional cinema, new storytelling and the growing global appetite for Indian films.

With stars, filmmakers and emerging voices coming together in Melbourne, IFFM 2026 has begun celebrating not just Bollywood but the many languages and cultures that make Indian cinema what it is today.

IFFM 2026 Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan
IFFM 2026 Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar
IFFM 2026 Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma
IFFM 2026 Dolly Singh
Dolly Singh
IFFM 2026 Vikram Phadnis
Vikram Phadnis
IFFM 2026 Nikkhil Advani
Nikkhil Advani

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Vijay Varma
Dulquer Salmaan
Rishab Shetty
IFFM 2026

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