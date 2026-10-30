Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her ninth-month pregnancy workout video and calls it the final lap

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently embracing the final stretch of her pregnancy while continuing to stay active.

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s prenatal strength training and fitness routine

The mommy-to-be gave fans a glimpse of her fitness journey as she entered the ninth month.

Taking to her social media account, the mom-to-be shared a workout video documenting her journey from the first month of pregnancy to the ninth month.

The video captures her exercising at different stages, with the latest clip showing her performing weighted squats while holding a dumbbell close to her chest.

Sharing the video, Samantha captioned it, “#9. The final lap”, signalling that she is nearing the end of her pregnancy journey.