Do Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady have more in common than just the rumoured romance?

Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady have reportedly been hanging out in Miami, leading to speculation about their secret relationship. However, their new looks have also attracted attention. Dr Melinda Lacerna Kimbrell, a double board-certified plastic surgeon, discussed her thoughts on this matter in an interview with the Daily Mail after analysing the images. She pointed out some cosmetic surgeries but stated that neither of the celebrities was her patient.
As per Dr. Melinda, Candice might have gone through facial volume changes due to some cosmetic procedures. She noticed the hollowed areas below the model's cheekbones, which she thought might be due to buccal fat extraction, not due to natural ageing or weight loss. Furthermore, the surgeon also believed that Candice might have used fillers in her cheeks, chin, and lips.
Moreover, she observed that the eyebrows and the outer corners of the eyes were raised and extended in their recent pictures. Lateral brow lift and fox eye surgery can justify these results, in her opinion. Besides, Dr Melinda recommended conservative rhinoplasty considering the narrowness of the nose bridge and the tip of the nose.
The appearance of Tom Brady did not pass either. The following treatments were noted: brow lift, lower face liposuction, masseter reduction, and buccal fat extraction. For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.
Those treatments may help to clarify the changes in his narrow jawline and well-defined lower face. The treatment that helps to reduce the jawline is masseter reduction. Lower face liposuction is done for the purpose of removing the fat from under the chin and around the jawline.
Even though they shared the same sculpted look, Dr Melinda felt that Candice Swanepoel and Tom could have used different beauty enhancements. She made it clear that she came to this conclusion from photos only.
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