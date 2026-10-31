Do Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady have more in common than just the rumoured romance?

Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady have reportedly been hanging out in Miami, leading to speculation about their secret relationship. However, their new looks have also attracted attention. Dr Melinda Lacerna Kimbrell, a double board-certified plastic surgeon, discussed her thoughts on this matter in an interview with the Daily Mail after analysing the images. She pointed out some cosmetic surgeries but stated that neither of the celebrities was her patient.

Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady: What cosmetic procedures may they have undergone?

As per Dr. Melinda, Candice might have gone through facial volume changes due to some cosmetic procedures. She noticed the hollowed areas below the model's cheekbones, which she thought might be due to buccal fat extraction, not due to natural ageing or weight loss. Furthermore, the surgeon also believed that Candice might have used fillers in her cheeks, chin, and lips.