Michael Douglas reveals the surprising demand Catherine Zeta-Jones made before they got married

Michael Douglas has shared how Catherine Zeta-Jones issued an ultimatum to him while they were dating. As per reports, he was dating five women at one time before he started to court Catherine. But Catherine made it very clear to Michael that she only wanted commitment in her life and, therefore, wanted him to stop dating other women before she could consider anything serious.

Michael Douglas recalls Catherine Zeta-Jones’ ultimatum that changed their relationship

On Friday, October 30, during an interview on The Graham Norton Show in support of his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, Michael Douglas revealed some of the facts of his relationship with Catherine. According to Michael, he divorced Diandra Luker at the time and had a number of girlfriends.