Michael Douglas reveals the surprising demand Catherine Zeta-Jones made before they got married

Michael Douglas has shared how Catherine Zeta-Jones issued an ultimatum to him while they were dating. As per reports, he was dating five women at one time before he started to court Catherine. But Catherine made it very clear to Michael that she only wanted commitment in her life and, therefore, wanted him to stop dating other women before she could consider anything serious.
On Friday, October 30, during an interview on The Graham Norton Show in support of his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, Michael Douglas revealed some of the facts of his relationship with Catherine. According to Michael, he divorced Diandra Luker at the time and had a number of girlfriends.
Recalling her words, Douglas said, "When I courted Catherine, she told me, 'If we are doing this, you need to clean your act up.'" He added that he had to call five women to end those relationships. In his memoir, the actor also commented on the issue. According to the actor, Catherine left no room for doubt and clearly stated, "If you’re dating other people, you can either continue with them or end it and be with me."
Michael Douglas mentioned that he was dating five girls following the breakup of his marriage. The girls were aware of his separation and his divorce. He also mentioned that the girls resided in other cities, which, according to him, is a respectable way of maintaining non-monogamy. These girls had never asked him for commitment.
But things were not the same with Catherine, because she wanted him to decide whether he wanted to spend his life with her, and he made his decision to be with her. The actor also expressed the feelings that he felt when he understood that Catherine is the one he wants. He described her as 'magic, in a way that went beyond beauty.'
Michael Douglas and Catherine first met in August 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France. They started dating in 1999 and got married in 2000. They also had their first child, Dylan Michael Douglas, in 2000.
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