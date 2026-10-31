S.D.Burman's death anniversary: How R.D. Burman ended his father's 3-year feud with Lata Mangeshkar

According to a quoted statement, a few bitter words, bruised egos, and years of estrangement were responsible for separating two of the best musical performers in Hindi cinema. The musical connection between Lata Mangeshkar and S.D.Burman was unique. But unfortunately, they got into trouble during the period between 1958 and 1960. It resulted in a decade-long absence of Lata from 10 film soundtracks created by the maestro.
It all started when S.D. Burman said in an interview, "Who made Lata's career? We composers did. We gave her the songs." Lata Mangeshkar had admitted that she was not sure whether she had been misquoted or not. But the comment stung her, and the two did not talk to each other for three to four years.
The singer remembered how they used to be close. She added that Burman Dada loved her dearly. He made her kheer, which only he gave her; no one else. He had also lovingly addressed her as 'Lota.' She further added, and would say, "As long as there’s ‘Lota’, that’s what he called me; I’ve nothing to worry about."
While the rivalry was ongoing, Asha Bhosle capitalised on Lata’s absence. She did playback singing for S.D.Burman in movies like Kala Pani, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Sujata and Bombai Ka Babu, providing songs which were equally classic.
It was when R.D. Burman, the son of S.D. Burman, approached Lata Mangeshkar as he was starting his independent music career with Chhote Nawab. He asked Lata to sing his first song and said to her, "Didi, I’m turning into an independent music director and I want you to sing my first song."
It was when R.D. Burman, the son of S.D. Burman, approached Lata Mangeshkar as he was starting his independent music career with Chhote Nawab. He asked Lata to sing his first song and said to her, "Didi, I’m turning into an independent music director and I want you to sing my first song."
Lata agreed readily. She recalled having seen Pancham dashing around in shorts while recording songs under the supervision of his father. This time, however, he wanted to create his own music.
The very first song that he had created for her was Ghar Aaja Ghir Aaye Badra Saawariya. On visiting the Burmans for rehearsal, R.D. rushed to inform his father about the distinguished visitor. S.D. Burman met her, and the cold war ended instantly.
Lata remembered the time when she spoke in a harsh tone when S.D. Burman called. However, S.D. Burman's words, "Lata, tu aaja, tujhe gana hai", made her anger evaporate. Their renewed association produced Mora Gora Ang Lai Le from Bandini and Jogi Jab Se Tu Aaye.
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