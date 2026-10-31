S.D.Burman's death anniversary: How R.D. Burman ended his father's 3-year feud with Lata Mangeshkar

According to a quoted statement, a few bitter words, bruised egos, and years of estrangement were responsible for separating two of the best musical performers in Hindi cinema. The musical connection between Lata Mangeshkar and S.D.Burman was unique. But unfortunately, they got into trouble during the period between 1958 and 1960. It resulted in a decade-long absence of Lata from 10 film soundtracks created by the maestro.

S.D.Burman’s cold war with Lata Mangeshkar ended with R.D. Burman’s intervention

It all started when S.D. Burman said in an interview, "Who made Lata's career? We composers did. We gave her the songs." Lata Mangeshkar had admitted that she was not sure whether she had been misquoted or not. But the comment stung her, and the two did not talk to each other for three to four years.