Asha Bhosle and R.D.Burman: Love, music and a marriage that changed Indian film music forever

He was a reserved and bespectacled who had dropped out of university in Calcutta, and she fondly remembered making fun of him while he finished his studies, creating some light-hearted rivalry in the recording studio. The romantic liaison between Asha Bhosle and R.D.Burman became more personal, culminating in a marriage proposal from Panchamda.

In 1980, they got married. Before this marriage, R.D. had married Rita Patel in 1966; however, they had divorced in 1971. Asha Bhosle had got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle, who had been a secretary of Lata Mangeshkar, when she was 16 years old. After that marriage, Asha’s family had left her, and she had become a mother of three children.

Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman’s connection was more than just professional as revealed in a 2025 podcast, Couple of Things, by RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao. The Do Lafzon Ki singer said, “He didn't even know that he was such a big music director. He made music, but he had no ego about it. People die for money, but if I gave him a diamond, he would say, 'What is this? A stone? Instead, get a good song recorded.' That record was more valuable to him than a diamond."

She also shared that they had personal nicknames for each other. Asha would refer to him as Pancham while he would refer to her as Babua or Bab.