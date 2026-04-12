End of an era: Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Indian music lost one of its most precious and melodious voices today. Legendary Indian singer, Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92. The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2026 following health complications. Less than a day later, her son, Anand Bhosle confirmed the news of passing on April 12, 2026.

The voice that went on to define Bollywood, started her musical journey when she was just 10 years old, with the Marathi song, Chala Chala Nav Bala, for the 1943 film Majha Bal.

India loses one of its brightest musical stars, Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, known lovingly as Asha Tai to many, has passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.