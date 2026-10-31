Who is Hazel Crowney, the MP3 actress, and where is she 20 years later?

Hazel Crowney gained immense popularity amongst Bollywood viewers for her role as Ayesha alongside Ruslaan Mumtaz in the romantic movie MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, which was released way back in 2007. More than two decades later, however, the actress has opted for an entirely new route in life. She had worked in movies and advertisements before. Years after quitting Bollywood, Hazel is now a wellness coach, artist, and Airbnb host. But why did she leave Bollywood?

Hazel Crowney's journey from being a Bollywood actress to a yogini

Hazel was born to English parents, Karin and Phil Crowney, who were born in London. She was raised in the UK. Hazel went to school at Bennett Memorial School and then enrolled in West Kent College. The strange thing is that her Bollywood career took off by chance. During her travels in Thailand, she found an Indian film production going on there and accepted a role in that film. She appeared in the song Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar and in the film Janasheen as well.