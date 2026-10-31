Who is Hazel Crowney, the MP3 actress, and where is she 20 years later?

Hazel Crowney gained immense popularity amongst Bollywood viewers for her role as Ayesha alongside Ruslaan Mumtaz in the romantic movie MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, which was released way back in 2007. More than two decades later, however, the actress has opted for an entirely new route in life. She had worked in movies and advertisements before. Years after quitting Bollywood, Hazel is now a wellness coach, artist, and Airbnb host. But why did she leave Bollywood?
Hazel was born to English parents, Karin and Phil Crowney, who were born in London. She was raised in the UK. Hazel went to school at Bennett Memorial School and then enrolled in West Kent College. The strange thing is that her Bollywood career took off by chance. During her travels in Thailand, she found an Indian film production going on there and accepted a role in that film. She appeared in the song Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar and in the film Janasheen as well.
She subsequently moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. Her big break came in 2007 when she acted in Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar as Ayesha against Ruslaan Mumtaz's Rohan. She was also seen in advertisements for Pond's, Nokia, Samsung, and HSBC. Throughout her career, she has worked in several films, namely Ho Sakta Hai, U, Me Aur Hum, Kick, Mittal v/s Mittal, Dunno Y...Na Jaane Kyon, A Flat, Jeena Hai Toh Thok Daal, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!
There were claims around 2010 that political pressure was being exercised on foreign players operating in Bollywood. A particular campaign had said that these individuals were snatching away opportunities from domestic artists.
Hazel was one such individual who found herself in the spotlight due to these rumours. However, she went on to star in films such as Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, Aadesh-Power of Law and Kaash Tum Hote. Additionally, she was seen in the number Reshma Ki Jawani in 2014 and the Telugu movie Shankara in 2016.
Hazel Crowney is now an active user on Instagram, where she has created a page named 'phosforescence' that has almost 12,000 followers. She shares her spirituality, wellness, and mandalas. She is an Airbnb host and is dedicated to inspiring people to grow creatively.