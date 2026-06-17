This Czech model and Bollywood dancer met her husband at Osho's Ashram: Where is she now?

For those growing up during the first years of the new millennium, the iconic track from Dum, Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, is something they could not possibly forget. The woman who danced the track to perfection was Yana Gupta.
She was a Czech model who suddenly became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars almost overnight. Even though she became well-known due to the track, her experiences in India had plenty of twists, which included marriage to a man she met in Osho's Ashram.
Her most recent work is reported to be from 2018, wherein she danced the number Joganiya in the film Dassehra with Neil Nitin Mukesh. It is further rumoured that Yana Gupta has left Mumbai and resides in Goa, spending her days in a spiritually uplifting lifestyle, comprising yoga and meditation. Though some pictures were shared on social media in 2021 and 2022, Yana Gupta continues to keep herself away from the limelight.
Yana Gupta was born Jana Synkova in Brno, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic). Her childhood was spent in broken family due to the separation of her parents during her early years. At the age of 16, she started her career in modelling and further educated herself in Park Architecture and Gardening.
She relocated to India and settled in Pune in Osho Ashram, where she met the artist Satyakam Gupta. They got married in the year 2001. She started doing modelling assignments and collaborating with brands such as Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret, Toyota, Honda, Sony, Limca, and MTV.
She got her big break in the year 2002 in Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo that shot her into fame across the country. She later appeared in songs such as Oh What A Babe, Aa Zara, and Kadhal Yaanai. In 2005, Yana Gupta got separated from Satyakam Gupta. Post separation, it was rumoured that she decided to go by just her first name.
Her major controversy in 2010 involved her appearing in a children’s charity function without inner wear. She labelled it a wardrobe malfunction, but it generated strong criticism. However, Yana Gupta then also appeared on several TV programs like the finale of Bigg Boss 6. She was also one of the finalists on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she was beaten by Meiyang Chang.