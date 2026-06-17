This Czech model and Bollywood dancer met her husband at Osho's Ashram: Where is she now?

For those growing up during the first years of the new millennium, the iconic track from Dum, Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, is something they could not possibly forget. The woman who danced the track to perfection was Yana Gupta.

She was a Czech model who suddenly became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars almost overnight. Even though she became well-known due to the track, her experiences in India had plenty of twists, which included marriage to a man she met in Osho's Ashram.

Where is Yana Gupta now, and when was she last seen?

Her most recent work is reported to be from 2018, wherein she danced the number Joganiya in the film Dassehra with Neil Nitin Mukesh. It is further rumoured that Yana Gupta has left Mumbai and resides in Goa, spending her days in a spiritually uplifting lifestyle, comprising yoga and meditation. Though some pictures were shared on social media in 2021 and 2022, Yana Gupta continues to keep herself away from the limelight.